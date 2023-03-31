The bleat goes on in singing goat's Worcester Cathedral return
- Published
A goat which turned into an unlikely social media star by "singing" along during a cathedral service has returned to repeat his performance.
Three-year-old Pablo was filmed in 2022 giving vocal accompaniment to organ music during Worcester Cathedral's annual animal blessing service.
The video had 1.5m views on TikTok and the cathedral invited him back this year as a special guest.
"His voice seems to suit the acoustics," keeper Paul Carpenter said.
Pablo joined in again during the service, including when the choir sang All Things Bright and Beautiful.
His bleats along with the service were filmed by the One Show to be featured in a future programme.
More than 300 people plus their animals attended the event, with Canon John Paul Hoskins saying the venue was delighted to invite Pablo back as a guest.
"I think people just love to come and celebrate their animals being such an important part of their lives," he added.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk