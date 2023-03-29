Lane closure to fix damaged M5 carriageway at Worcester
A lane on a stretch of the M5 will be closed as work to repair a deteriorated part of the motorway starts later this week.
A new temporary road layout on the M5 southbound, in Worcester, will be in place near junction eight.
National Highways said ground underneath the hard shoulder and lane one had degraded and now needed to be strengthened to make it safe.
The company said sorting it now stopped more disruption in the future.
"We're incredibly grateful for motorists' patience," Ian Doust, from National Highways, said, after several weeks of survey work to establish what the problem was.
He added: "The survey work also meant that we could investigate what was happening underneath the ground and in some respects, it's not too different from inspecting the floorboards at home.
"You need to remove parts of the carpet to see what's underneath and that is what we have been doing with the core sampling surveys."
