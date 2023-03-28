Train guard attacked with screwdriver at Colwall Station
A train guard required hospital treatment after being attacked with a screwdriver at a railway station.
The guard needed stitches to a forehead wound after a man attacked him with the screwdriver and then threw it at his face.
British Transport Police is appealing for witnesses after the assault at Colwall Station in Herefordshire at about 22:00 GMT on 21 March.
The attacker had previously shouted at the guard from the platform, it added.
He was described as a white male in his late 20s and at the time of the attack was said to have been wearing a tracksuit and baseball cap, British Transport Police said.
It appealed for anyone with information to contact the force.
