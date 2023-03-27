Police presence in Hereford amid concerns for a person's safety
Police in Hereford city centre have been dealing with an incident involving a man armed with a knife and a firearm, the BBC understands.
Part of High Town was cordoned off from about 16:45 BST, West Mercia Police said, while they responded to concerns for a person's safety.
The cordon was later lifted but a police presence remained, the force said.
No arrests have been made but officers said it was "an isolated incident".
Earlier on Monday emergency services, including the air ambulance, were sent to the scene and people warned to avoid the area.
A woman nearby told BBC News there was a sudden police presence at about 16:45 BST.
"All of a sudden [there were] armed officers, just looking up on the roofs and everything got closed down.
"We just weren't sure what happened really,"
