Man charged over knife threats in Redditch
A man has been charged after members of the public were threatened with a knife.
Armed officers were called to Tanhouse Lane in Redditch, Worcestershire, at 08:10 GMT on Wednesday, West Mercia Police said.
No-one was injured and a man was taken into custody, the force added.
The 34-year-old has been charged with possession of a bladed article, breach of a criminal behaviour order and possession of cannabis.
He is due before magistrates in Kidderminster later, say police.
