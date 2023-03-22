Droitwich community raises thousands for house fire victims
An "amazing" town has raised more than £9,000 to help a family who lost everything in a house fire.
The Priddey family were left with just the clothes they were wearing after their Droitwich home went up in flames on 17 March.
"Hero" John "JT" Priddey was taken to hospital after suffering fourth-degree burns saving his son and dog.
Posting on social media, the family said the support and kindness had blown them away.
"JT rescued our son and dog from our burning house without a second thought. He is a true hero," Tracy Priddey wrote on Facebook.
Emergency services were called to the blaze on Burrish Street about 15:00 GMT last Friday.
'Blown away'
West Midlands Ambulance Service said it had taken a man with serious injuries to Queen Elizabeth hospital, Birmingham, for further treatment and boy who suffered minor injuries was treated at the scene.
Family friend Kylie Kelly told the BBC Mr Priddey had "dragged" his son from an upstairs toilet, before returning to rescue the dog.
"[He got] fourth-degree burns on his arm, ears, neck and head but I think he would probably do it again to save his family," she said.
Ms Kelly, who launched the page with an original aim to raise £1,000, said the family had been overwhelmed by the community's generosity.
"This town is amazing," she said. "I think [Tracy's] blown away by it. I don't think it's quite hit home really yet."
Donations of furniture, toys and toiletries have also been offered, including a replacement for a much-missed Edgar the dragon toy.
