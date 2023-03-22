Arrest after reports of knife threats in town
A man has been arrested after police said they were told of people being threatened with a knife in Redditch.
Armed officers were called out to Tanhouse Lane at 08:10 GMT on Wednesday in response to the reports.
The man, aged in his 30s, was arrested, taken into custody and West Mercia Police said it did not believe there was a wider threat to the community.
"There will, however, be extra patrols in the area for reassurance," Insp Richard Field said.