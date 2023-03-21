Community rallies to build pirate ship after boy's sight loss
A boy who pretends to be a pirate after losing his sight in one eye is being helped by a community that heard his dream was to have his own ship.
Lukas Knott, aged three, wears an eye patch over his right eye after colliding with a safety latch on a garden gate.
His parents appealed for help in building his own pirate ship at their home in Malvern.
Donations have now poured in to turn his dreams into reality.
As well as helping to raise nearly £1,000 towards the cause, members of the public have been bringing piles of wood to the Worcestershire family.
"I wasn't expecting the response, I'm shocked by it," father Owen Knott told BBC Hereford and Worcester.
Local businesses have also donated pirate-themed outfits and a plaque for the ship which Lukas has named Lightyear, in homage to his favourite film, Toy Story.
Volunteers, including a local teacher and children, have pledged to help Mr Knott build the vessel.
Mum Georgie Knott added: "It's lovely having that extra support knowing that we aren't alone in this situation, we're really grateful.
"He has really struggled which has meant we have really struggled but everything to do with pirates has helped him settle."
Recalling the terrifying incident, Mr Knott said: "For the first 48 hours we had no sleep due to worry, we were looking at the worst outcomes but once were surrounded by incredible doctors and nurses, he is still the most bubbly kid anyone could meet.
"It shows how great humanity can be when we all come together."
