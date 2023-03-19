Malvern house fire: Man charged with arson with intent to endanger life
A man has been charged with arson with intent to endanger life after a house fire in Worcestershire.
Matthew Wright, 26, from Clayfield Drive, Malvern, was due before Kidderminster magistrates on the charge on Saturday, West Mercia Police said.
Police said they attended a report of a house fire in Worcester Road, Malvern on 7 March. No-one was injured.
The fire service had said the property, near Malvern Link railway station, was used as holiday accommodation.
