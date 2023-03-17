More arrests after man stabbed in Redditch
Three more people have been arrested by police investigating the attempted murder of a man in Redditch.
West Mercia Police said a 26-year-old man was stabbed multiple times on the car park of the Oast House pub on Papermill Drive during the early hours of Sunday.
In the latest arrests, two men, both 22, were detained on suspicion of attempted murder.
A 22-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
All three have been released on bail while inquiries continue, say police.
A 26-year-old man had already been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and was also released.
The force said it had continued to provide support to the victim, who was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham with multiple stab wounds.
"We're particularly keen to identify a group of around eight to 10 men who were in the car park at the time the victim left," police said after the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the force.
