Baby you can drive my car - McCartney Mercedes up for auction
A Mercedes Benz given by Sir Paul McCartney to daughter Stella for her 21st birthday is being sold at auction.
The 1992 K-reg 190E will go under the hammer in Worcestershire on Saturday and is expected to fetch between £5,000 and £8,000.
And with only 43,000 miles on the clock, the car - with one careful, and fashion designer, owner - has not travelled many long and winding roads.
Auctioneer Ben Holmes said the vehicle was "very tidy".
It had, he said, been kept covered up in a barn for 14 years.
"It's a bit of a time warp because it's so pristine and not had any use for a long time," explained Mr Holmes of Littleton Auctions.
Stella McCartney lives about ten miles from the auctioneers which are based in Middle Littleton, Worcestershire.
Mr Holmes said she had left an annual in the back featuring the Beatles "as a nod to her dad".
Other classic and antique cars in the lot this weekend include a 1981 DeLorean, a design made famous by the Back to the Future films.
Unusually, it was painted red by the original dealer at zero miles rather than retaining its brushed aluminium look, making it "very rare", Mr Holmes explained.
"The purists won't like it but it could be a bit of a unicorn to the right person," Mr Holmes said of the DeLorean.
The model was manufactured for about 18 months and only about 6,000 were ever produced, Mr Holmes added.
It is expected to fetch between £50,000 and £70,000.