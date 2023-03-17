Hedges planted as Bodenham nature reserve prepares to open
- Published
Volunteers have planted hundreds of metres of hedgerow at a nature reserve in a bid to encourage more wildlife.
People should be able to visit the 30-acre site at Oak Tree Farm, near Bodenham, by the end of summer, Herefordshire Wildlife Trust said.
The trust bought it in 2020 and has already improved wetland habitats, conservation officer Sarah King said.
"This should be an excellent birdwatching site," she added.
"We already have one well-place bird hide on site and are fundraising for a second one. These will give visitors fantastic views over the wetland areas."
The work has seen a network of pools created while 3,000 hedgerow trees have been planted over the last month.
With plants added to create 350m (383yds) of hedgerow around the site, the trust said it hoped they would benefit mammals such as mice and small birds like chaffinches and robins.
Ms King added: "We've already recorded snipe, polecat and lots of small birds on our wildlife cameras, but hope to see other wetland species such as lapwing, curlew and oystercatcher discover the site over the next year."
