One dead and M5 closed in Worcestershire
- Published
A person has died on a stretch of motorway in Worcestershire.
West Mercia Police confirmed there had been one fatality on the M5 northbound at junction 6.
Both the north and southbound carriageways are closed at the A4538 Pershore Lane while officers and ambulance attend the scene.
Traffic is at a standstill and there are delays of at least 30 minutes, National Highways said. Motorists are urged to avoid the area.
