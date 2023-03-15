Generators sent to Ukraine school after Pershore fundraising drive
- Published
A Ukrainian headteacher has spoken of her gratitude after thousands of pounds were raised for 19 generators to be sent to her war-torn country.
Olga Kraievska, who is currently living in Malvern, Worcestershire, ran a large school in the city of Korosten, which has been badly bombed.
Generators had been sent to the school to help pupils who were being educated in the basement, she said.
It had really made a difference to pupils, she added.
A teacher remaining there had told her it was usual for staff and pupils to spend long hours in basement bomb shelters with no heat or light.
"I was crying," she said to learn of the information. "I miss them a lot and I try to help them," she added of the pupils at Korosten Local Lyceum High School.
"Now they have the opportunity to stay in the shelter and to stay safe," she explained.
She has been working with fundraiser Gary Fowles from Pershore, Worcestershire.
Mr Fowles, also a former teacher, said the generators had allowed the children's education to continue.
"I thought I knew a little bit about generators and that this would allow them to survive a very desperate situation," he told the BBC.
Mr Fowles has raised more than £12,000 to purchase and transport the machines.
"The response was more than I'd anticipated at the start, the original plan was just to send out the first eight or nine generators that we were able to purchase," he said
"It's extended beyond that because of the generosity of lots of different people."
Ms Kraievska said: "When the war started, I thought I had lost my life, but I would like to say my dear English friends, we are more than grateful for your support, for everything you do for Ukraine and Ukrainians."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk