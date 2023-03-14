Cost of living: Worcester residents set for more support
Hundreds of families struggling with the cost-of-living crisis in Worcester are being offered more support under plans.
The government is expected to give more than £350,000 to the city, the council says.
Proposals have been drawn up as to how to use the cash plus £46,800 from the authority to continue measures to help relieve people's financial pressures.
Councillors will examine the plans on Monday.
The proposed use of the money from the government's Household Support Fund includes £100,000 for the city's food bank.
The plans would also see £78,000 spent on holiday meal vouchers for pre-school children and college students plus £106,000 in emergency support for residents living alone and struggling with food and energy bills.
Support for similar schemes between April and January helped 1,358 families, the city council said.
Meanwhile, £46,800 from the authority's funds would be used to help families with children who are struggling.
It would go towards their clothing, including school uniforms, and supporting the Action for Children charity.
