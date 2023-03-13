Campaign to save Herefordshire track nears £100k
A bid to save an athletics track has raised nearly £100,000 and campaigners say they are confident of reaching their funding total.
The effort began in November to collect £350,000 to have the 400m track at Herefordshire Leisure Centre re-laid.
The commitment has seen England Athletics give the track a permit to host competitions this year, campaigner Ben Skinner says.
"To be close to £100,000, we're really pleased," he explained.
The track was laid in 1988 but by 2022, runners said it had deteriorated.
It was feared without swift repair, it would not merit a permit by England Athletics.
But Mr Skinner said efforts so far had convinced the organisation the track could host meets.
"They can see we are being proactive on our approach," he said.
"But we will get to a point in the coming years that without the investment we will not be able to host further competitions."
In January, the campaign was backed by the father of 1500m world champion Jake Wightman who said a creative solution needed to be found.
Hereford City Council had pledged £70,000 and a local athletics club agreed to donate £10,000 to the total, Mr Skinner said.
"We've had some really good discussions with other groups, everyone seems to be keen to be involved in the project," he added.
Halo Leisure, which looks after the track on behalf of Herefordshire Council, said it was meeting regularly with the local athletics club and other user groups over the resurfacing of the track.
The organisation was facing extra challenges due to rising energy costs, it said, and that investment in the track was difficult to justify, but it was exploring funding ideas.