Regal Cinema in Evesham celebrates 90th anniversary
A historic cinema is celebrating its 90th anniversary with performances from a classical violinist.
Nigel Kennedy will take to the stage at the Regal Cinema in Evesham, Worcestershire, for two concerts.
It first opened in 1932, hosting up to one-million people a year.
The cinema previously closed its doors in 2003 and remained shut for 10 years, following proposals for it to be demolished and replaced with flats.
In 2013 Mr Kennedy was one of the first to perform at the venue after it reopened.
Manager Laurence Wiper said his family felt they were "custodians of the building" after saving it from being demolished.
"To be here with all the community support celebrating our 90th year, it's a big honour.
"If the community hadn't supported the Regal during lockdown - we would not be here now."
Cinema patrons, Christine Bearcroft and Richard Thomson have been going to the cinema for more than 40 years.
"There was nothing else like this in the town," Mr Thomson said.
"So to have a cinema, our own cinema without having to go down to Cheltenham or up to Redditch or wherever it was, was really something."
Ms Bearcroft said she "loved" coming to the cinema and recalled fond memories of "courting" her husband there.
"I loved watching films there, it was a very sad day when it closed down."