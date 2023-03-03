Pershore Abbey hopes to attract peregrines with nest site
- Published
A special nesting site has been built on the side of a church in Worcestershire in the hope of tempting local peregrine falcons to use it.
Dubbed The Pershore Peregrine Palace, the wooden structure has been placed on the tower at Pershore Abbey.
The perch was made after the falcons built a nest on a waterspout at the abbey in 2022 and it was washed away.
"We want them to do well so we thought 'what can we do to help them?'" Canon Claire Lording said.
The move was also about locating the falcons in a place where they would not get in the way of any maintenance on the building, she added.
Peregrines are a listed species and protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.
The RSPB advised them on the design and the structure was made by a joiner with steeplejacks placing it on the tower.
"We're hoping there is a possibility they may nest this year. They are just getting used to it," Canon Lording said.
