Cody Fisher: Fans pay tribute to stabbing victim at memorial match
- Published
Hundreds of people turned out to pay their respects to a footballer who was fatally stabbed in a nightclub on Boxing Day.
Cody Fisher, 23, was attacked on the dancefloor of The Crane nightclub in Digbeth, Birmingham. Three men have been charged with his murder.
A fixture between Bromsgrove Sporting and Stratford Town - his former clubs - was held in his honour on Tuesday.
The home team wore an all white kit to highlight the dangers of knife crime.
It will be auctioned off to raise money for charity.
The game was held at the Victoria Ground, the home of Bromsgrove Sporting FC.
In the 23rd minute of the game, players stood shoulder-to-shoulder as they observed a minute's silence.
It was followed by applause from the stands, which rang around the stadium.
Tom Taylor, a centre-half for Bromsgrove Sporting, described Fisher as a "great lad, great player", adding he combined enthusiasm with natural talent.
"He was literally a happy soul, always making people laugh. He was just a joyful person," Taylor said.
Goalkeeper Ollie Taylor said: "The best thing about Cody was his smile and he was hungry to succeed whether it was football or business, he was unbelievable.
"He loved the game - tonight will be very emotional, but is the perfect way to pay tribute to Cody because he loved football."
Fisher also played for non-league Stratford Town in Warwickshire and coached children in the sport.
He was stabbed while on a night out with friends, and The Crane nightclub has faced criticism for its safety measures and lost its licence.
Reegan Anderson, 18, of Erdington, Kami Carpenter, 21, of no fixed address and Remy Gordon, 22, of Cofton Park Drive, Birmingham, are due to face trial on 3 July.
