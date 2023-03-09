Swim coach Brian McGuinness accused of bullying gets five-year ban
A leading swimming coach has been banned for five years after being accused of bullying and intimidation.
Investigators found head coach Brian McGuinness had a long-term impact on swimmers he allegedly body-shamed and belittled over several years.
They found a culture of fear at Wyre Forest Swimming Club, in Kidderminster, stopped people speaking out, with members "deliberately silenced".
Mr McGuinness denies the claims and has lodged an appeal over his suspension.
Investigator Miranda Fisher concluded the longstanding coach was currently "unsuitable to work with or have unsupervised access to children within the sport of swimming".
News of his ban comes after the chief executive of Swim England said she was "truly sorry" swimmers across the country had suffered abuse and vowed to "do everything" to change a culture of bullying.
A prominent figure in the world of swimming, Mr McGuinness has a career of more than 40 years and is executive director of the British Swimming Coaches Association (BSCA).
Governing body Swim England carried out an investigation into multiple allegations from club members and staff stretching back six years.
In its conclusions, published in January and which the BBC has seen, investigators said there was "sufficient evidence" Mr McGuinness repeatedly criticised children, called them names and belittled them.
They found a "continual use" of comments regarding the swimmers' body image and weight.
It said the alleged behaviour had gone on for a long period of time and "there continues to be allegations that when interacting with young women now as adults he can use derogatory language that has an impact on them".
During the probe, investigators found many witnesses, including parents and committee members, were too fearful of speaking up, with Mr McGuinness having "used his position of power and position of trust to prevent them from having a voice".
Swimmers "were deliberately silenced by the threat they may lose their place in the squad", the report found.
"I conclude, without a change in attitude, behaviour and professional conduct, I consider that Brian McGuinness should not be coaching swimmers at this time," Ms Fisher stated.
The BBC understands Mr McGuinness emailed club members in January to say he was stepping down with immediate effect as head coach at the Worcestershire-based club - the same day his five-year suspension from all Swim England activity was issued.
Swimmers 'should be heard'
In his role at the BSCA, where he was chairman until recently, Mr McGuinness, of Bromsgrove, has represented coaches across the country.
He denied the vast majority of allegations against him but accepted breaching social media guidelines and rules about transporting children.
Mr McGuinness told the BBC: "The allegations which have been made against me by some individuals to Swim England are denied.
"An appeal against the findings and my suspension has been lodged with Swim England.
"As this matter is subject to legal challenge, it would not be appropriate for any public comment to be made at this time."
Swim England said it would not comment on individual cases.
As part of Ms Fisher's recommendations, Wyre Forest Swimming Club has been asked to carry out an internal review of safeguarding practices and create an environment where all members' voices are heard.
The club did not want to comment.
It is the second high-profile safeguarding investigation in the Midlands swimming world since 2021, when two coaches at now-disbanded club Ellesmere College Titans were suspended.
The club's director of swimming, Alan Bircher, has remained on suspension following Swim England's probe. But coach Danny Proffitt returned to work at the Shropshire college after four months.
Ellesmere College now runs its own swimming academy, with children and coaches affiliated to City of Leicester Swimming Club so they can compete.
This led swimmers who had suffered abuse to accuse it of circumventing Swim England's sanctions.
Swim England is undergoing an independent review following the club's closure and how it dealt with complaints from parents and committee members.
