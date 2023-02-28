Bromsgrove Sporting to wear white in Cody Fisher memorial match
A football team will play in white in a tribute match commemorating a player who was stabbed to death.
Cody Fisher was fatally wounded on the dance floor of Birmingham's Crane nightclub on Boxing Day (26 December).
The 23-year-old once played for Sporting Bromsgrove, which will make the gesture in a game on Tuesday.
The opposition is Stratford Town, the club for which Mr Fisher played at the time of his death.
"The two teams coming together was a perfect time to remember Cody," Sporting's chairman Mike Burke said.
"It's still a shock. It could have happened to any player, young lad - and it's devastating. We still haven't come to terms with it."
The match was originally scheduled for the week after Mr Fisher's stabbing but was postponed.
Sporting said the white kit was inspired by Arsenal FC's anti-knife campaign No More Red, which started with the side wearing similar in January 2022.
"We're going to auction the kit off afterwards to raise more money for Cody's family and their charity of choice," Mr Burke said.
A minute's silence will also be held before the match which starts at 19:45 GMT at the Victoria Ground, Bromsgrove.
Three men have been charged with Mr Fisher's murder.