Arrests after Worcester attack leaves man critically hurt
- Published
Two people have been arrested after a man was critically injured in an attack on a residential street in Worcester.
West Mercia Police said the 29-year-old victim was assaulted on Exeter Road at about 05:15 GMT and was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The force arrested two people, a 46-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman, on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.
It said there would be an increased police presence in the area and appealed for witnesses to come forward.
"People will see an increased police presence around Exeter Road as we carrying out our inquiries into this assault," said Det Insp Laura Douglas.
"I would ask anyone who may have any information that could help, including any CCTV or camera footage in the area from early this morning, to get in contact with us."
