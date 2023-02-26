Transport and history at heart of Hereford masterplan
Fewer car journeys, more city centre residents and restored historical areas are among 12 ideas in a masterplan for Hereford's future.
The draft proposals have been published by Herefordshire Council as its vision for the city over the next 25 years.
Other ideas include turning car parks into green spaces and expanding 20-mile-an-hour zones across Hereford.
The plans will be discussed by councillors on Thursday with a public consultation due this summer.
The masterplan has been drawn up to guide the city's development in a co-ordinated way, the authority said.
Better transport connections, improved green spaces and a strong economy were the key aims, councillor John Harrington said.
He added they hoped the proposals would prove a "compelling case" to get the funds needed.
"This is a long-term vision and it will not be delivered immediately. Much will depend on the availability of funding," he said.
The 12 ideas also include establishing a history trail around the city's medieval defences as the council looks to make more use of Hereford's history.
Residents will be encouraged to walk and cycle more and the authority said it has an ambition to have a residential community back in the heart of Hereford.
They also aim to restore historic areas and turn them into public spaces for events and would see paving replaced in High Town with historic stone and a revamp of St Peter's Square.
A public survey which ran until 3 February saw nearly 400 people respond with more than 2,000 comments.