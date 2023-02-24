Samantha Smith jailed for trying to kill man in Hereford
A woman who tried to kill a man in a "brutal" campaign of domestic abuse has been jailed for 12 years.
She inflicted significant stab injuries on her victim, who police praised for being strong enough to help them in the case.
Smith, of Waterfield Road, in Hereford, was sentenced at Worcester Crown Court.
Det Con Emma O'Hare, who investigated the case, said: "This brutal attack could have very easily have meant this was a sentencing from a murder trial.
"Fortunately, the victim was strong enough to work with us in preparing the case and I'm happy to report he continues to make a good, physical recovery.
"This case is a reminder that domestic abuse isn't isolated to women victims. Many men are in abusive, coercive, controlling, and violent relationships and quite often, they keep their abuse to themselves."
She thanked Mr Harrison for speaking to police adding that she hoped he could "perhaps close one chapter of this book" and start to rebuild his life.
