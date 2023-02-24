Shock at double award for Hereford-based burger restaurant
- Published
A burger restaurant has won two national awards and one of its founders said the firm were "in shock" at the accolades.
The Beefy Boys, based in Hereford, won "burger of the year" and "chef of the year" at the National Burger Awards.
The restaurant, which has sites in Shrewsbury and Cheltenham, was competing with 15 other venues.
"We're in shock. We thought we wouldn't win anything," founder Anthony Murphy said.
"We could see burgers being plated up and how good they were but we went really simple with ours and obviously it worked for us."
It was their signature "Old Boy" burger which clinched the win, made with Herefordshire beef and seasoned with Mr Murphy's secret spice blend.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.