Hotel and homes plan for 200-year-old Penyward House
A 200-year-old building may be converted into a hotel and new homes.
Penyward House by the A40 between Weston under Penyward and Ross-on-Wye has been closed for three years.
A hotel had already been operating there since 2011 but closed in 2020 amid coronavirus lockdown measures and did not re-open.
Plans involve bringing a new, 14-room hotel and restaurant venture to the main 19th Century building, with the outbuildings turned into 49 apartments.
The application said there would be a mixture of one, two and three-bedroom flats if approved.
'Opportunity for families'
"The proposed mix gives the opportunity for families, couples, single occupiers and elderly people to reside within the development" and "provides the opportunity for local people to get on the housing ladder", the application stated.
The work would not involve any demolition, although windows and doors would be replaced, the plans said.
People can comment on the proposals until 16 March.
