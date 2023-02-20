Worcester set to host its first balloon festival
- Published
Hot air balloons are set to fill the skies of Worcester later this year in the city's first balloon festival.
The event hosted by Worcester Racecourse is planned for 12 and 13 May.
An estimated 40 balloons are expected, as well as a fireworks display and circus workshops.
The organisers, Show Time Events Limited, has reminded prospective attendees that all balloon displays are weather dependent.
Similar events to be held in the West Midlands include Telford Balloon Fiesta.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.