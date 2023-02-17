Driver, 82, dies following crash in Hereford
An 82-year-old motorist has died after a crash last month in Hereford.
He was driving a silver Ford Mondeo that was in a collision involving a black BMW on the A465 Aylestone Hill at about 11:45 GMT on 30 January.
The man was taken to hospital after the crash near the Southbank Road junction and on Wednesday police were told he had died due to his injuries.
The West Mercia force said this was "a very sad update to what initially appeared to be a non-serious injury".
