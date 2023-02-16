Appeal after woman hit by car in Worcester dies
- Published
A 70-year-old woman has died after being hit by a car in Worcester.
The collision happened on Malvern Road in Powick at about 18:45 GMT on Wednesday, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.
The woman, a pedestrian, suffered life-threatening injuries and died at the scene, it added.
The driver of the black BMW, did not require treatment. West Mercia Police has appealed for anyone with information to contact the force.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.