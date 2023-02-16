Work to build flood defences in Severn Stoke under way
Work has started to build defences to protect historic buildings from water damage in a village hit by floods.
The Environment Agency (EA) said it had begun the first stage of the process of a £1.8m flood embankment scheme in Severn Stoke, Worcestershire.
Plans aim to shield the grade II listed St Denys Church, Rose and Crown pub, the village hall and 18 homes.
The EA said once completed it would protect areas from the "devastating impact" of floods.
Mark Lidderth, environment manager at the EA, said the first stage had already begun, involving pre-construction work and an archaeological dig in fields near the River Severn.
"A scheme that I'm really pleased to see, is actually off the ground now," he said.
"Once it is completed, it will give a much better level of protection against those devastating floodwaters for the community and business here."
He said the agency had worked in partnership with Worcestershire County Council and Malvern Hills District Council to fund and deliver the scheme for the community.
Severn Stoke was hit by major flooding in the years 2007, 2012, 2020 and 2022, with the 500-year old Rose and Crown Pub having previously closed due to rising water levels.
The 14th Century St Denys Church had also previously suffered water damage after the nearby River Severn burst its banks.
Mr Lidderth said construction plans had factored in climate change and potential levels the river could rise to in the future.
Materials for the flood alleviation project have already started to be moved on to the site, with plans to also protect the nearby A38 road.
"This scheme has been specifically developed to take those factors into consideration, which will offer that better level of protection for the community here in Severn Stoke," Mr Lidderth added.
