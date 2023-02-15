Boy detained for murder of Ian Kirwan who told teen off at supermarket
- Published
A 15-year-old boy has been detained for at least 14 years for stabbing a man to death outside an Asda store.
Ian Kirwan, 53, was attacked at the supermarket in Redditch on 8 March after telling a group of boys off for messing about in the customer toilets.
He died after being stabbed in the heart.
On Wednesday, the teenager who cannot be legally identified, was told he would be detained for life for Mr Kirwan's murder.
The attack was "so utterly senseless it defies description," said Mr Justice Fraser, the judge at Birmingham Crown Court.
Jurors heard the boy was in town to rob and deal drugs, and was part of a masked gang that "terrorised" the public.
The Birmingham teenager had travelled by train to the town with other youths, who subjected Mr Kirwan to a minute-long attack near the Asda store's entrance.
Three other boys, aged 14, 15 and 16, were given youth rehabilitation orders after being cleared of murder, but found guilty of violent disorder.
The older boy had also previously admitted having the 12-inch kitchen knife used in the fatal attack.
Mr Kirwan, an artificial intelligence engineer at Jaguar Land Rover in Coventry, had travelled to the town's B&Q to buy a light switch, and had only visited Asda to use to the toilets, the court heard.
"Ian Kirwan never came home, he was murdered by teenagers for no reason at all," Mr Justice Fraser said.
While he was the toilets, the defendants had behaved in an "extremely anti-social fashion", banging on the door and shouting at him to get out.
One said they would urinate on the floor, then they left.
It was Mr Kirwan's "fatal misfortune" to again come across the group as he left the store, as they waited for other friends to be kicked out by a security guard.
Stabbed in the heart, Mr Kirwan would run a few steps back into the Asda store, the judge said, but would die on the floor of the supermarket as the group of youths ran off towards the railway station.
