Andrew Tate: Hereford classes launched to help stem misogyny
- Published
A school says it is introducing special sessions on misogyny to try to tackle sexist behaviour.
Joe Emmett teaches Relationships and Sex Education at Fairfield High School, Hereford, and said he had started conversations after growing concerned over behaviour.
The lessons include "challenging questions" about the way pupils behave and act, he said.
He now hopes other schools across the two counties will follow his lead.
For thousands of young boys, the former kickboxing champion and social media influencer Andrew Tate is a role model, with teachers are having to work out how to respond to his popularity.
He has been banned from sites including TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube for misogynistic comments.
"What I think we're dealing with here is the end, in some ways, of 10,000 years of male domination," said Mr Emmett.
People like Tate were "desperately trying to reaffirm their position they have held for thousands of years".
He said he recognised the danger of pupils having access to online material without the supervision of parents or teachers, and much of what they were watching was being "framed by the anti-feminist movement fashioned by men".
One pupil at the school, Rosa, 15, said most of her friends had experienced misogyny and sexism growing up.
"It shouldn't be, but that's what kind of a world we live in," she said.
"There's nothing you can do to escape that, apart from changing behaviours of other people."
Peter, 16, said it was "really hard" not to come across people who were "just horrible towards women".
"[They] can build up such strong followers who will be willing to defend him with everything," he added.
Esme, also 15, said she had seen "many examples" of boys following and defending Andrew Tate.
"It's a very hard thing to watch to think that some people that are my friends, and some people that I genuinely do get along with, to see that kind of side to them," she said.
Men were now being questioned about how they behave and act, added Mr Emmett.
"And we are seeing a reaction against that."
Andrew Tate is currently detained in Romania, alongside his brother Tristan, as part of an investigation into allegations of human trafficking and rape - which they both deny.
