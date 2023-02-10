Hereford students take part in 12-hour knit-a-thon to raise funds
Students studying textiles have spent 12 hours knitting in order to raise funds to attend a graduate show.
Scarves made by the group from Hereford College of Arts will be donated to local charities.
They started at 10:00 GMT on Thursday, said Rosie Merriman, and had four people knitting at any one time, rotating every two hours.
Some students hand knitted, while others used machines.
"What is there not to love [about knitting]," said student Ivory-Mae.
"I love the fact that it's so old-school. There's not one bit that I don't like."
Funds raised will be used to help the students attend the New Designers graduate show in London.
The scarves will be donated to Maggs Day Centre in Worcester, St Michael's Hospice, Bartestree and The Living Room in Hereford.