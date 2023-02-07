Wychbold baby clothes bank shows 'you don't need new'
A "baby bank" donating children's clothes and toys is helping to share the message "you don't need brand new".
User and mum-of-three Sophie adds the Worcestershire service should serve as a reminder "it's not a bad thing to have second hand".
The bank, which she hopes will challenge consumer perceptions, began operating on Sunday.
It was the brainchild of a councillor who thought he could help families following the birth of his children.
"We were very blessed when [my children] were born," said Rick Daller. "My sister gave us a whole load of new clothes.
"But we realised how quickly they went through them. We thought 'that's something we can do; that's something we can help people with'."
Amid the rising cost of living, the service went live at a village hall in Wychbold, having amassed residents' donations of clothes and toys that they no longer needed.
In turn, people are invited to collect what they require among the goods.
At the weekend, Sophie, a cleaner, picked up clothing for her young children while dropping off toys for another family to use.
She said: "I try so hard not to buy brand new because it's so expensive - they're not in the clothes long enough to keep buying all the time."
"I believe everybody should take second hand," she told the BBC.
"I want the kids to know you don't have to buy brand new and it's not a bad thing to have second hand."
Mr Daller said he hoped the baby bank would promote recycling and re-using to help the planet.
"It will also have environmental benefits by releasing clothing to be worn again rather than being stuck in a loft or drawer or ending up in the bin," he explained.
The baby bank will open on the last Sunday of every month at Wychbold Village Hall and if successful, Mr Daller says he hopes to expand into nearby Droitwich.