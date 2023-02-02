Patient who broke paramedic's jaw in Leominster attack jailed
A man who broke the jaw of a paramedic who was trying to treat him has been jailed for two years.
Henry Grain, 20, from Leominster, Herefordshire, punched Steve Raven in the face after emergency services were called to help the unresponsive man at Shooters bar in the town.
The attack had had a "profound impact" on him, Mr Raven said.
Grain admitted grievous bodily harm and criminal damage at Worcester Crown Court and was sentenced on Tuesday.
During the incident, Grain lashed out whilst being treated and also damaged the ambulance that was sent to take him to hospital, taking it off the road.
The attack had left Mr Raven with facial numbness and hearing loss.
"It has also affected me psychologically - I get very nervous when I attend similar situations," he said.
The attack was captured on a body worn camera and the footage submitted to police in a first by West Midlands Ambulance Service.
"When I started this job in 2015, the thought that I would need to wear a body-worn camera for my protection would have seemed absurd," said Mr Raven.
"But I am so glad that both the vehicle and our staff have that option.
"Often we don't feel that the law provides us with enough protection, but I was pleased that the judge in his summing up was quite strong in his disgust at what Grain did."
The assault had been on someone who had "gone there to help a patient and ended up off work for weeks," he added.
Nathan Hudson, of West Midlands Ambulance Service, said violence against emergency staff was not acceptable.
"The impact that violence against our staff has on their lives can be profound: we have seen cases where colleagues are left scared to be alone with a patient, some get flashbacks and other mental health impacts," he said.
Grain, of Worcester Road, Leominster, will serve his sentence in a youth offenders' institution.
