Man dies after single-car crash in Upton upon Severn
- Published
A man in his fifties has died following a car crash in Upton upon Severn.
He was driving a red Seat Ibiza toward Longden, which left the B4211 at Newbridge Green at about 07:05 GMT, police said.
He was taken by ambulance to hospital where he died.
West Mercia Police is seeking witnesses to the single-vehicle crash and also people with dash-cam footage that may help investigators.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.