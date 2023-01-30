Scheme starts to make Worcester's shops more attractive
- Published
Firms taking on empty retail units are being offered up to £12,000 to improve how they look in a bid to get more visitors into a city.
The scheme in Worcester is aimed at keeping the area attractive to shoppers, the city council said.
Firms have to match-fund at least 50% and those already in units can apply for up to £6,000.
The money can also be used to improve access to the buildings, councillor Robyn Norfolk said.
"Increasing occupancy of vacant premises and enhancing the appearance of existing shops should help attract footfall," she added.
The project has been funded with £2.96m from the government.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.