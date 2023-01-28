Evesham woman targets litter with daily pick pledge
A woman who set herself the challenge of picking litter in her town every day in January says she is shocked at the amount she has collected.
Laura Van Toller said it became her New Year's resolutions to tidy up parts of Evesham, Worcestershire.
Every day she has been out for about an hour, filling up a binbag nearly every time.
"It's shocking what I've found. I thought I would give up on day four but actually I have kept going," she said.
"It is an unacceptable amount [of litter] we've got in our streets and parks. I am really pleased the end is nigh."
Ms Van Toller, who is part of a town litter-picking group called Anti-Litter Evesham, says she plans to bring some of her fellow volunteers to clean up some of the worst spots she has found this month.
She added: "There's no excuse for any of this litter. If we didn't come down and clear this every so often, how long would it stay here?"
