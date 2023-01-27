Attempted murder arrest after man hit by car in Droitwich
A driver was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was hit by a car.
Emergency services were called to a collision on Drovers Way, Droitwich, at 20:30 GMT on Tuesday.
The pedestrian, in his 30s, had suffered "potentially life-changing" leg injuries, West Mercia Police said.
The two men were known to each other and there was no wider risk to the public, the force had added.
Following inquiries, the arrested man, from Surrey, was released on bail.
In a statement, West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to a road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian at 8.59pm on Tuesday.
"Upon arrival we found a man who was the pedestrian with serious injuries.
"He received treatment at the scene before being conveyed to hospital for further assessment."
Any witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact West Mercia Police.