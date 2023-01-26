Worcestershire hospitals to share £10.5m for improvements
Two hospitals have been given £10.5m to improve services.
The Alexandra Hospital in Redditch will have its endoscopy services expanded and the Worcestershire Royal Hospital, in Worcester, will see improvements to maternity and children's services.
Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust said it was the final phase of work agreed following a review of services in 2012.
Most of the work will be completed by the end of the year.
The trust said Worcestershire Royal would get a second obstetric theatre and maternity triage and assessment unit, the Riverbank children's ward would be remodelled and a new combined paediatric assessment unit and children's clinic would be set up.
It was awarded the funding by the Department of Health and Social Care and NHS England following the approval of the trust's final business case.
Matthew Hopkins, Chief Executive of Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust, said the changes would make the hospitals better for patients and create an improved working environment for staff.
