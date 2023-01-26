Worcester arts centre a step closer after funding diversion
Millions of pounds can be diverted from other projects to go towards a new arts centre in Worcester which faced a budget shortfall.
The government has approved the reallocation of £6m to the former Scala Theatre after redevelopment plans were submitted despite a lack of funding.
Several aspects of the project had already been scrapped by the city council in a bid to save money.
The news means the scheme moves a step closer, the council says.
The proposals come under the government's Future High Streets Fund (FHSF), with the new money redirected from other elements of the stream that were once set for the city.
The majority slice would come from funds that had been earmarked to redevelop Trinity House, which was no longer happening, the council said.
The arts centre project was still £500,000 short despite the latest investment, but the council said it hoped to "bridge the gap by both public and private sector grants".
Plans to sell the Swan Theatre to contribute to the funds have also previously been scrapped.
Worcester City Council leader Chris Mitchell said: "We are pleased that the city council's request to reallocate some of the Future High Streets Fund grant has been approved by the government, removing any major concerns around budget for the proposed Scala redevelopment.
"The new arts centre will be a fantastic addition to the city, and we now await a planning decision with great anticipation."
Public consultation on the new arts centre ends on Friday.
