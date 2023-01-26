Antiques Roadshow star Henry Sandon to sell collection
- Published
The private collection of Antiques Roadshow expert Henry Sandon, which features some of his treasured Royal Worcester pottery, is to be auctioned.
Sandon said his passion for porcelain and ceramics was born in Worcester when he started digging up ancient pots in his garden.
It led him to auction houses and antiques shops in the city and sparked a lifelong obsession.
The collection goes under the hammer at Chorley's in Gloucester in April.
"Now that I am older than most of the ceramics in my collection, I am no longer able to pick up and hold and cherish every one of the hundreds of pieces I have lived with all around me," said the 94-year-old.
"I need other people to help care for me now and so it's time to find new owners to care for all my beloved pots."
Sandon came to Worcester to teach at the city's grammar school and sing in Worcester Cathedral choir.
"I discovered ceramics everywhere," he said. "I dug up Roman and medieval pots in my garden by the cathedral and was captivated by their history."
He attended studio potter Geoffrey Whiting's classes in the city and while he described himself as a "terrible pupil" he learned to love the trade.
Sandon was appointed curator of the Dyson Perrins Museum at the Royal Worcester Factory in 1967, a position he held for 15 years and one that changed his life.
He said antiques experts encouraged him to start his own collection as the best way to learn about the history of Worcester porcelain.
"I knew it was important to buy as much as I could and to hold it and live with it," he said.
He went on to lecture at Birmingham University before his first television appearances on Going for a Song and Arthur Negus Enjoys.
He joined the Antiques Roadshow in 1979, which gave him a chance to "share my love of ceramics with a massive audience around the world".
Sandon said he was ready for his beloved pieces to find new homes.
"Apart from just a few special favourites for my family to treasure, it is time for all of my pots to join new study collections."