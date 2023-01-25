Bateman Arms in Shobdon to be renovated and reopened
A Grade II listed country pub that shut its doors is under new ownership and will be renovated with plans to reopen this year.
The Bateman Arms in Shobdon, near Leominster, Herefordshire, dates back to the 18th Century.
The half-timbered building has been closed since it was put up for sale in 2021.
New owner Mike Pope has applied for planning permission for a renovation of the current building.
The application covers repairs to windows and panels in addition to general restoration work, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
