Old Chestnut Tree calls last orders over energy costs
- Published
A family that saved a village pub three years ago is calling last orders later as it prepares to close due to rising energy costs.
Adrian McArthur took over the Old Chestnut Tree Inn in Lower Moore, Worcestershire, in January 2020, running it with his mum, son, nephew and ex-wife.
But the landlord said the gas and electric costs had surged by 50%.
The 16th Century Tudor building now needs a new publican to take over.
Mr McArthur said: "With the cost of living, [prices of] things are increasing and people are struggling to come out.
"The energy costs have just gone through the roof, it was in the hundreds and now it's thousands."
'Tried our best'
The family took over the lease on 17 January 2020 and spent money improving the pub, which was built in 1537, near Pershore.
But like much of the food and drinks industry, they felt the impact of the subsequent Covid lockdowns.
"I dreamt about it before I took it on, I love the place, I've been in the village for 12, 13 years, so the chance came along and I took it," said Mr McArthur.
"It's been challenging but as a family we've enjoyed it and it's been good fun, we've met great people."
He hopes someone will come forward to take over the lease after they have bid farewell to customers on Friday evening.
"It's a lovely welcoming pub, lovely atmosphere. It's got a lot of potential and a lot of history and [had] a lot of money spent on it.
"We tried our best and we just couldn't [do it]."