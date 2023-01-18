Worcester car park charge rise for first time in 14 years
Car park charges in Worcester are to rise for the first time in 14 years.
The plans will affect council-run car parks including Copenhagen Street, Cornmarket and Providence Street which would rise from £2.40 to £3 for two hours.
Worcester City Council said the increase was vital to bring in more money and protect services.
Councillor Karen Lewing said there had been "huge increases in costs" at the authority.
"We need to look at ways of balancing our books," she said.
The council said the proposed charges, the first since 2009, would still be lower than those in similar-sized cities such as Cheltenham and Exeter.
The changes will affect 14 car parks within the Worcester area:
- Copenhagen Street, Cornmarket and Providence Street will increase from £2.40 to £3
- Cattlemarket, King Street, Newport Street, St Martin's Gate, Clare Street and Commandery Road will increase from £1.80 to £2 for two hours. Parking for 24 hours will increase from £3.60 to £4.
- Pitchcroft, The Moors, Tallow Hill, Tybridge Street and Croft Road will increase from £1.20 to £1.50 for two hours
Councillor Lewing, vice chair of the environment committee, said: "Car parking charges are a very significant source of income for the council and they have not increased in 14 years, during which time we have seen big rises in bus and train fares."
The committee will discuss the changes on 24 January.