Motorcyclist killed in four-vehicle crash in Redditch

The crash happened on the Warwick Highway on Friday

A motorcyclist has died after a four-vehicle crash in Worcestershire.

Emergency crews were called to the Warwick Highway, near to the Matchborough Way junction in Reddtich, on Friday evening.

The collision involved a white Smart ForFour, a black Vauxhall Astra, a red Nissan Note and a Yamaha MT125 motorcycle, West Mercia Police said.

The 48-year-old man died at the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact the force.

