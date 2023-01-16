Motorcyclist killed in four-vehicle crash in Redditch
A motorcyclist has died after a four-vehicle crash in Worcestershire.
Emergency crews were called to the Warwick Highway, near to the Matchborough Way junction in Reddtich, on Friday evening.
The collision involved a white Smart ForFour, a black Vauxhall Astra, a red Nissan Note and a Yamaha MT125 motorcycle, West Mercia Police said.
The 48-year-old man died at the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact the force.
