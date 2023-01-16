River levels to 'remain high' as defences in place in region
Work to protect homes and businesses by the River Severn will continue into next week as flood warnings remained.
The Environment Agency (EA) said officers were working around the clock to maintain defences, including in Bewdley and Ironbridge.
Chris Bainger, of the agency, said river levels would "remain high for some time".
Over the weekend water levels on both the Severn and Wye did not reach the heights predicted by forecasts.
About 30 flood warnings are in place across Worcestershire, Herefordshire and Shropshire.
Mr Bainger, a fisheries technical specialist, said river levels peaked at 4.75m (15.5ft) in Bridgnorth in the early hours of Sunday.
"We expect river levels to remain high as we have a prolonged recession so therefore it is advisable to keep up-to-date with our flood warnings and levels," he said.
Craig Jackson, a station manager with Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, said they were expecting a second, lower peak in the county.
"Not as high as we have seen but it is still going to be a peak so we are seeing floodwater," he said.
"Please do not drive into floodwater and please speak to your children about playing in floodwater or near floodwater and the dangers."
Gary Edwards, who lives on Beales Corner, Bewdley, said he had been out of his property for two and half years because of previous flooding.
"I've only been back about three months from the last few floodings. So it is what it is what it is, you choose to live by the river, with a bit of luck everyone's all right," he said.
On Sunday, the EA asked people to stay alert to the risks.
Several elderly and vulnerable residents were evacuated from their homes on Greyfriars Avenue in Hereford on Saturday evening after warnings the river could peak at 6m.
But it peaked at below 4.8m on Sunday and people were allowed to return home.
Flood warden Colin Taylor said afterwards: "We are pleased it didn't flood but a little frustrated at all the effort yesterday. However everybody is ok, that's the main thing, lots of tears of relief."