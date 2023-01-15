Appeal to 'stay alert' after flooding in region
The Environment Agency (EA) is asking people to "stay alert", following flooding in the West Midlands.
More than 35 flood warnings are in place across Worcestershire, Herefordshire and Shropshire.
The EA said the top end of the River Wye had peaked, but levels in Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire, would reach about 4.5m to 4.8m on Sunday afternoon.
In Shropshire, the River Severn has peaked in Shrewsbury, Ironbridge and Bridgnorth.
But the agency said it was already starting to see water levels rising again in the north of the county.
Roy Stokes, from the EA's flood team in the West Midlands, said extra rain had "pushed the Wye back up again".
He told BBC Hereford & Worcester: "We didn't quite get as high as we did a couple of days ago, but nonetheless [it's] still very worrying for people.
"The message is to stay alert, keep your eye on things, because everywhere is so wet and saturated now that any additional rainfall falling on those catchments, we're likely to see those levels come back up again."
Mr Stokes added the Severn "didn't react as quickly as you might expect", but rain on Saturday morning had meant "a very gradual increase in levels, which will carry on for some days".