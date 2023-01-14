Agency warns of worsening picture after flooding
- Published
The situation is probably going to "get a little bit worse" before improving, the Environment Agency says, following flooding in the West Midlands.
The River Severn is expected to peak in Bewdley, Worcestershire, on Saturday night and Worcester on Sunday.
The river peaked at Welsh Bridge in Shrewsbury on Friday evening.
Thirteen flood warnings have been in place across Shropshire and a yellow warning for rain applies in the county and Herefordshire.
Elsewhere in Shropshire, water levels were expected to peak in Ironbridge by early Saturday afternoon and Bridgnorth in the evening.
Roy Stokes, from the Environment Agency's flood team in the West Midlands, told BBC Hereford & Worcester: "All rivers [are] full, all flood plains full and [there's] more rain to come.
"So things are probably going to get a little bit worse before they get better."
Mr Stokes added it was always difficult making comparisons because forecasts were based on "what we think the rainfall will be and then the rain that actually comes, that's what changes things".
"It's looking like it will be something around sort of what we had two years ago," he said.