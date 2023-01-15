Worcester Cathedral's organ to play again after storm damage

Organist at the organWorcester Cathedral
More than 2,000 pipes were removed and cleaned from the organ after the damage in November 2021

A cathedral's organ will be played again this week after being damaged in a storm more than a year ago.

Worcester Cathedral's instrument was damaged along with other parts of the building in Storm Arwen in November 2021.

Part of a pinnacle fell from the tower and pierced the north choir aisle roof.

A gala recital and lunchtime recitals, postponed while repairs were carried out, will take place this month, the cathedral said.

More than 2,000 pipes were removed and cleaned in the organ while repairs were made to the roof and vaulting, damaged by the fallen masonry.

@BISHOPWORCESTER
Part of a pinnacle fell from a tower at Worcester Cathedral and damaged the north choir aisle's roof

The cathedral's director of music, Samuel Hudson, said it was wonderful to be able to hear the organ fill the cathedral again.

"We are extremely grateful to the teams who have been working on the repairs to the instrument and to the building itself," he added.

The first lunchtime recital will take place on Thursday while the annual Gala Organ Recital will be on 21 January.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics